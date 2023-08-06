Tipp give best to Clare in Junior All Ireland final

Clare recovered from a poor start and a six-point deficit to record a deserved victory over Tipperary in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final this afternoon.

Rachel O’Dwyer hit the back of the net for Tipp in the opening minutes – the Banner fought back with the sides going in all square at 1-5 apiece at half time.

Tipperary played the last quarter with 14 players, after the 42nd minute sending off of Ciara Brennan on a second yellow card.

Clare went on to win their first Junior title since 2008 on a scoreline of 3-7 to 1-9.

Jean Kelly contributed 5 points for Tipp including 4 from frees.