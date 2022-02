Two Tipperary women have been named in the All Star team for this year’s competitions in third-level Camogie.

Boherlahan-Dualla’s Sarah Delaney and Sorcha Ryan of Cashel King Cormacs are in the full-back line for the 2022 CCAO team.

Both players were part of a strong Tipperary contingent on the UCD panel which was beaten by DCU in the final of the Ashbourne Cup earlier this month.

Sarah and Sorcha are also on the Tipperary Senior Camogie panel.