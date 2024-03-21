Tipp and Cork league decider fixed for Dublin

A fixture has been set for this year’s Division 2B camogie league final.

Tipperary take on Cork in this year’s decider which is set to take place on pitch one of the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown Co. Dublin.

The game is fixed to get underway at 2pm on Saturday, with Bill Mullaney’s side looking to avenge their only league defeat of the year.

Tipp won three games and drew one in this year’s campaign whilst their one loss came on the opening round when they were beaten by Cork on a full time score of 1-10 to 0-09.