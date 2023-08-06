Tipp and Clare to lock horns in Junior All Ireland decider

The Tipperary junior Camogie team travel to Croke Park today for this year’s All-Ireland final.

David Sullivan’s side take on Clare at HQ with throw-in set for 12.50pm.

The Premier come into the game following their semi-final win over Roscommon while Clare overcame Armagh in their final four affair.

Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says it will be a tough challenge.

“It’s definitely going to be Tipperary’s biggest test by far and it’s going to take a huge effort and a really big battle for Tipp on the day to win it but I do think there’s a big performance in us.

“I think there is a big performance coming, a good start is going to be vital.

“Clare would be many people’s slight favourites but this Tipp team, they are getting results all year.

“David Sullivan and the management team really have left no stone unturned in preparation and I think they’re going to give it a really good shout.”

We'll have live commentary of today's game here on Tipp FM