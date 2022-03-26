Tipp bid to avoid relegation play-off

The Tipperary junior camogie team will be aiming to avoid a relegation final in the league this afternoon.

Ray Delaney’s side take on Laois in Banagher at 12 noon in the Division 2 relegation semi-final.

A win will cement Tipperary’s place in the division for next season.

The loser of today’s game will go to the relegation final to take on Kildare.

Meanwhile there was no joy for the five Tipperary nominees as the Camogie All Stars were named last evening.

Galway picked up eight awards with four for Kilkenny and three for Cork