Tipp aiming to list Junior Camogie All Ireland on Sunday

The Tipperary junior camogie team are just 60 minutes away from achieving their season long goal.

That’s according to manager David Sullivan who’s been speaking ahead Sunday’s All-Ireland junior camogie final.

The Premier take on Clare in this year’s decider in Croke Park with throw-in on Sunday set for 12.50pm.

Lorrha’s David Sullivan took over as manager late last year and says this has been the goal all year.

“The first thing we said to the girls when we came on board there in November of last year is that we wanted to win an All-Ireland final.

“We had goals along the way in staying in the intermediate league earlier in the year and winning the Munster Junior were important steps along the way but anything we’ve ever talked to the girls all year has been about winning an All-Ireland final and getting to Croke Park on the 6th of August.

“It’s been a long dream, it was nine months ago since we started but it has been worth it.

“There has been a lot of work gone into getting ourselves to this day but it’ll be worth it on the 6th of August when we run out on that field in Croke Park.

“We don’t take it for granted, we’ve worked extremely hard for this and we can’t wait for that opportunity come the 6th.”

