The Tipperary senior camogie team will be hoping to get their first league points of the season this afternoon.

After losing their opening game to Waterford last weekend, Denis Kelly’s side welcome Galway to the County Camogie Grounds in The Ragg.

Galway come into the game following their 0-17 to 0-08 win over Clare last weekend.

Throw-in today is at 3pm.