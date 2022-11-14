Sweet victory for Drom-Inch in Munster final

Drom-Inch got revenge in Sunday’s Munster senior camogie final.

After losing the 2021 Munster decider to Scariff-Ogonnelloe, the Tipp champions defeated the Clare side in yesterday’s decider on a final score of 0-14 to 0-06.

They now go into the All-Ireland semi-final in December, going up against the eventual Ulster champions.

Speaking after yesterday’s win, Eimear McGrath said it’s a much better feeling compared to last year.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s an awful lot different to this time last year.

“We came away absolutely heartbroken last year so to come out the right side of the result here today is unbelievable.

“We’ve really put in a tough few weeks training-wise and just delighted that it all came off today.”