Sullivan: Tipp will bounce back from All Ireland defeat to Clare

Sunday’s All-Ireland final loss will stand to the Tipperary Junior Camogie team according to their manager.

David Sullivan’s side lost to Clare in this year’s decider on a final score of 3-07 to 1-09.

The game was a first All-Ireland final and Croke Park appearance for many of the Tipperary players.

Speaking after the game, David Sullivan said they can take a lot from Sunday’s experience.

“In fairness to Clare, they are deserving All-Ireland champions and we can’t take that away from them.

“This experience will stand to the girls, they (Clare) are just a little bit further down the road and they’ve also been in semi-finals and stuff in the last couple of years and they have that big game experience whereas some of our girls are maybe in their first year of getting to that stage.

“I have no doubt if we can bounce back at all as county and get back to this stage next year, the girls are better prepared for it.”