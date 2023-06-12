Sullivan happy with strong start to All Ireland campaign for Tipp Juniors

Tipperary secured their place in the knock out stages of the All Ireland Junior Camogie Championship over the weekend.

They cruised to a 5-17 to 2-3 victory over Wicklow at the Ragg over the weekend.

Manager David Sullivan said they achieved their target but will aim to improve ahead of their next outing.

“The key thing today was that we won and that we made the All Ireland quarter final at least and I suppose that was the big aim today. Look, there’s still facets of our game that we’re not really happy with but overall any day that you win a Championship game by 23 points its very, very pleasing in front of a fine home crowd.

“Look, our place in the knock out stages is secure now in July but we certainly still have a lot of things to work on – certain elements of our game that we wouldn’t be happy with but when we did turn it on today we really did turn it on. Lots of good stuff, lots of things to improve on but still only the first round of the All Ireland series and still a long way to go.”