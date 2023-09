Tipperary’s Jean Kelly has been included in the Soaring Stars All-Star team.

The Éire Óg Annacarty player has been named at corner-forward in the team chosen from the Premier Junior and Intermediate categories.

It includes eight Derry players who took the Intermediate Championship following a win over Meath in a replay earlier this year.

Meanwhile Matthew Twomey has been named as the PWC Camogie Manager of the Year.

The Cork man guided his native county to the All-Ireland senior crown this year.