Ryan elated to see Tipp Minors reach All Ireland Camogie final

After a thrilling semi-final win over Kilkenny the Tipperary Minor Camogie team are preparing for their All Ireland final this weekend.

It took extra time to secure victory yesterday with the Premier eventually emerging victorious on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12 in Rathdowney.

Tipp manager John Ryan spoke to Kevin Hanly after the game.

“Obviously we’re elated after the win there today. You know we thought at one stage it was gone from us but the girls dug deep – they showed the fighting spirit that they have. It’s not a surprise to us, we knew ‘twas there just to get it out and they dug deep when we needed to and produced the scores we needed to. Look, no surprise to me but we’re delighted to be where we are.”