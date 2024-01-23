Ryan: Change to Munster championship calendar a welcome move

Moving the Munster Minor camogie championship is a positive move according to John Ryan.

The Tipperary minor camogie manager was speaking following his sides win over Cork in their semi-final tie on Saturday.

The Munster championship has been moved to the start of the season this year, when previously it was played after the All-Ireland series.

John Ryan says the new slot in the calendar is a better system.

“Absolutely, we went into the first round last year (in the All-Ireland championship), we hadn’t any games played and we played Kilkenny who had a Leinster semi-final and final played beforehand and it does give a bit of any advantage but it’s better for us today and we are happy today with it.”

The Premier beat Cork 0-09 to 0-06 to set a Munster final next month against Waterford.