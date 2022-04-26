O’Dwyer recovering from shoulder surgery

Tipperary senior camogie manager Bill Mullaney says he will be monitoring the recovery of Orla O’Dwyer.

The dual star, who was nominated for a camogie All-Star last season, recently had an operation in Australia on a shoulder injury.

O’Dwyer enjoyed an extremely successful season in the Women’s AFL, being named to the All-Australian team following her performances for the Brisbane Lions.

Bill Mullaney has given his response to whether we could see Orla back in the blue and gold this summer.

“She’s not part of the panel because she’s after getting an operation on her shoulder in Australia.

“Their seasons have changed as well so I think they are back early in August so I mean she is kind of caught between a rock and a hard place.

“She’s after having a great year I believe out in Australia, well deserved all the plaudits she’s got but unfortunately she’s after having an operation on it so we’ll have to see how that develops.

“I know she is home for a while in a month and depending on the progress of that we’ll have to take it from there.”