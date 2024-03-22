Mullaney expecting tough battle against Cork

The Tipperary junior camogie team are looking for national success this weekend.

Bill Mullaney’s side take on Cork in the Division 2B league final on Saturday at 2pm in Abbotstown.

The sides met in The Ragg in the first round of the league, with the Rebelettes winning by four points.

Speaking to Tipperary Camogie, Bill Mullaney says that both teams will look very different tomorrow compared to the opening round.

“You can see from the programmes over the last few weeks that both teams have changed a lot since the first round.

“We’ve tried out an awful lot of players in different positions, I think we went through 24 or 25 different players through the rounds.

“Cork are totally different as well and looking at them last week they are a totally different team than what we played in the first round.

“That’s what you’d expect, that’s what the league is for and we don’t expect anything easy in the league final.”