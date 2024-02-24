Mixed fortunes for Tipp schools in Camogie All Ireland’s

There was no joy for the Ursuline Thurles in the All Ireland Senior A schools camogie final this afternoon.

They took on Loretto of Kilkenny in Rathdowney where the lost out on a scoreline of 2-14 to 2-6.

The Kilkenny side led by 7 points at the interval with Ursuline Thurles bringing the gap down to a single point at one stage in the second half only to see Loretto pull clear again to win by 8 points

There was success though for Our Lady’s Templemore who are the All Ireland Senior D schools champions.

They beat Our Lady of Lourdes New Ross by 1-14 to 9 points this afternoon