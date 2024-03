The Tipp senior camogie team were also Leeside today as they took on Cork in the League.

A late goal from Eimear McGrath gave Tipp the win over the All Ireland Champions on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-10 in Pairc Ui Rinn

McGrath contributed 1-4 of Tipp’s tally with the other goal coming from Niamh Tracey.