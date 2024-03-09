Kinane: Mood is good in the Tipp camp

The Tipperary senior camogie team are facing All-Ireland champions Cork this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side have an early start as they travel to Páirc Uí Rinn for their league game which gets underway at 12 noon.

The Premier come into the game off the back of their win over Galway last weekend,

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipp should have a spring in their step heading down the M8.

“I think the win over Galway would have given them a huge boost of confidence and every week they have more and more players coming back to them from injury and different things.

“I think they are building nicely and the mood is good in the camp.

“Cork are obviously a phenomenal team and a serious team but I don’t think Tipp ever fear playing them, I think they kind of enjoy those games.

“They seem to get themselves up for the likes of Cork and give really good performances against them so I’m expecting a really good performance from Tipp and a really close game.”