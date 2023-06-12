Kelly: Tipp looking to up their game against Wexford

Tipperary’ Senior and Junior camogie teams got their All Ireland campaigns off to winning starts over the weekend.

The Senior’s were 2-19 to 1-6 winners over Dublin while the Junior side beat Wicklow on a scoreline of 7-17 to 2-3.

Senior manager Denis Kelly was happy with the performance but said they will still be looking for improvements ahead of their next outing.

“Yeah, good to get the win – first round of the Championship its always good to get a win.

“Very impressed with the first half performance. Then it wasn’t ideal at half time – it went on a little bit longer than normal so it took us a while to get going in that second half but again we finished strong so we’re happy with that but there’ll be a few little things we need to tweak before the next day out against Wexford.”