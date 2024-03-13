Kelly happy with how squad is shaping up

Denis Kelly is happy with how his side is performing as the National Camogie League continues.

The Tipperary senior camogie have bounced back from their opening round defeat to Waterford with back-to-back wins over Galway and Cork.

Next up for Tipp is an away trip against Kilkenny on Saturday March 23rd.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly is happy with how his squad is shaping up.

“The girls are training really hard and there’s savage jockeying for position there at the minute.

“We have players coming back all the time, we still have three or four or more players still not fully back yet that are probably regulars, the likes of Julieanne Bourke, Grace O’Brien, Aoife McGrath, Mary Ryan and Caoimhe Bourke who is out injured.

“So there is still loads of players to come back into the fray so it’s going to be a real headache for us but that’s the kind of headache you want.”