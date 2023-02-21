Howard: Tipp can’t get carried away by Galway win

Tipperary will have to remain focused as the Camogie league continues this weekend.

That’s according to Tipp forward Roisin Howard who’s been speaking following their opening round win over Galway.

Next up for the Premier is a trip to Parnell Park to play Dublin on Saturday.

Roisin Howard says Tipp can’t get ahead of themselves after their win over the reigning league champions.

“A win in your first game is always good but you have to not get carried away as well.

“Last year in the championship we had a draw against Dublin so all those teams are improving as well.

“Although you’re looking at the teams like Galway, Kilkenny and Cork, you can’t take your eyes off the teams coming behind you as well so yeah we will just keep focused and keep trying to do the right thing and drive on from there.”