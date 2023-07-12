Hopes Tipp senior camogie team will reach first All-Ireland final in 17 years

The focus now for the Tipperary senior camogie team is trying to reach a first All-Ireland senior final in 17 years.

Denis Kelly’s side face Waterford in this year’s semi-final on Saturday July 22nd in Nowlan Park.

The Premier lost four semi-finals in a row between 2018 and 2021 before missing out on the knockout stages last year.

Tipp are back in the last four this year and Denis Kelly says Tipp must refocus following last weekend’s quarter-final win over Antrim:

“The girls have been around the block and there’s a lot of hurt in the dressing room from matches where they lost when people were talking it up.

“So we have to really keep our feet on the ground I suppose.

“The Antrim win was lovely but it’ll be a whole different ball game the next day so we really have to work hard now for the next two weeks, really focus in on our game plan and getting it right for Waterford.

“If we come with a big performance we’ll have a great chance.”