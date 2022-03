Coláiste Phobal Roscrea were pipped at the post in the All Ireland Senior C schools camogie final this afternoon.

St Killian’s College of Galway emerged 2-9 to 13 point winners in Banagher.

The Roscrea school led by a point at the interval and stretched that to 5 points midway through the second half.

Two late goals from St Killian’s eventually saw them lose out by 2 points.