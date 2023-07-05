Former Tipp camogie captain looks ahead to All-Ireland quarter-final

Antrim won’t be showing up in Croke Park on Saturday just to make up the numbers warns Geraldine Kinane.

The former Tipperary camogie captain is looking ahead to this weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-final with the Ulster side.

After topping their group, Denis Kelly’s side were drawn to a quarter-final against an Antrim side who beat Limerick and Offaly to finish second in group 3.

Tipp come into the game following last weekend’s draw with Kilkenny whilst Antrim suffered a heavy defeat to Waterford in their final group game.

Despite this, Geraldine Kinane says Tipp must be focused on Saturday afternoon:

“I wouldn’t read too much into the result against Waterford thye got well bet in the end but they had qualified at that stage.

“It sounded like Waterford got on top, got a few goals and maybe the Antrim heads dropped but we’ve seen Antrim at club level, they’re very strong, the county is going well.

“Their second team won the Junior All-Ireland last year and are going well at intermediate so there’s a lot of good work being done in Antrim camogie.

“They’re not coming up to Croke Park on Saturday by no means to make up numbers, they are there on merit and they will give it a hell of a go as well and Tipp have to be focus and be ready for that.”

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday’s quarter-final from 3.30pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O Dwyer Family butchers at Friar St, Cashel.