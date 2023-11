A fixture has been confirmed for Drom-Inch’s Munster senior camogie semi-final.

The reigning Munster champions and five-in-a-row winning Tipperary champions take on Waterford side De La Salle next weekend.

The sides met last year at the semi-final stage where Drom won by five points after extra-time.

The sides meet again this Sunday at 1.30pm at Drom-Inch GAA grounds in The Ragg.