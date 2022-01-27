Devane: Tipp targeting League success

Tipperary Camogie star Cáit Devane says they’ll be aiming at winning whatever silverware is available this year, starting with the National League.

Tipp are in a group with Galway, Offaly, Down and Dublin, and their Division 1 campaign begins on the first weekend of February.

Their league and championship campaigns ended in semi-final heartache last year, but hopes remain high that Bill Mullaney’s charges can make a breakthrough.

Speaking at the recent launch of the new deal for ‘FBD Semple Stadium’, Cáit said they’ll be aiming for League success.

“I think every competition is there to be won – I don’t think you can pick and choose especially when we’re still unproven technically. We haven’t a national title so we can’t really pick and choose what we want to go for and don’t go for.

“I think it’s still part of our development that we go at everything as much as we can and try gain momentum, blood a few new players and get that continuity going from early in the season.”