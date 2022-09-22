Denis Kelly set to take over as Tipperary senior camogie manager

At a meeting of the Tipperary Executive last night it was unanimously agreed to put the Toomevara native forward for ratification for the 2023 season at the next County Board meeting.

Denis Kelly is a current member of the Borris-Ileigh Camogie Club and coached the Tipperary senior team for the last 2 years under Bill Mullaney.

He brings a wealth of coaching and management experience to the role having previously managed JK Brackens, Toomevara and Moyne Templetuohy.

Denis currently manages the Kinnitty senior hurling team in Offaly.

Denis has a proven track record as a player having won seven senior county titles with Toomevara and in recent years as a coach and manager.