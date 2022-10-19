Clonoulty Rossmore look to end Drom-Inch dominance

Clonoulty/Rossmore will be hoping it’s third time the charm in this year’s county Senior Camogie final.

For a third year in a row, they take on Drom-Inch in the decider which takes place this Saturday at 3pm in the County Camogie Grounds.

Drom are on course for four county titles in a row and defeated Clonoulty in last year’s final on a scoreline of 3-09 to 1-10.

Speaking to Tipperary Camogie, Clonoulty/Rossmore captain Cáit Devane says a quick start will be key on Saturday

“I think our slow start the last couple of years has kind of come against us, we’re slow out of the traps.

“That has been in a couple of matches this year but definitely in the last few county finals that we have participated in.

“I think that’s something that we’re going to have to put our attention to next Saturday to make sure that we get a good start and that we match Drom’s intensity and physicality early on in the game.”