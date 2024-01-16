Ciara Gaynor to feature on Laochra Gael

The new series of TG4’s Laochra Gael will feature a Tipperary camogie player.

Kilruane MacDonagh’s Ciara Gaynor is to have an episode dedicated to her career on the 22nd series of the show.

Gaynor played for the Premier form 1999 to 2005, winning five All-Ireland medals and was named player of the year in 2003.

The 22nd series also features episodes on Richie Power, Tony Griffin and Alan Kerins among others.

The episode on Ciara Gaynor airs on Thursday March 7th at 9.30pm.

The new Laochra Gael season will air on TG4 at 9:30pm on Thursday evenings starting January 25th.

Programme 1: Richie Power, 9.30pm, Thursday 25th January

Programme 2: Tony Scullion, 9.30pm, Thursday 1st February

Programme 3: Lindsay Peat, 9.30pm, Thursday 8th February

Programme 4: Tony Griffin, 9.30pm, Thursday 15th February

Programme 5: Alan Kerins, 9.30pm, Thursday 22rd February

Programme 6: Pat Critchley, 9.30pm, Thursday 29th February

Programme 7: Ciara Gaynor, 9.30pm, Thursday 7th March

Programme 8: Kevin Hughes, 9.30pm, Thursday 14th March