Borrisoleigh are through to the County Senior Camogie semi-finals.

The line up for the last four was completed last evening as Borris went up against Burgess Duharra in the quarter-finals.

It finished 1-13 to 14 points which means Borrisoleigh will now face Clonoulty Rossmore in the semi-finals while Thurles Sarsfield will go up against Drom-Inch.