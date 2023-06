Tipperary is represented on the Minor Camogie Team of the Year.

15 players have been chosen from this years championship.

Among them is Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill’s Shauna Heffernan in the half back line.

Cork – who retained their All-Ireland Minor Camogie title, making it four victories in the last six years – have six players on the team of the year while beaten finalists Waterford have four.