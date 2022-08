The county senior camogie championship gets underway this evening.

Four games are taking place with all games throwing in at 6pm.

In Group 1, Burgess/Duharaa travel to Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams whilst Thurles Sarsfields host Cashel.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, county champions Drom-Inch host Nenagh whilst Clonoulty/Rossmore travel to play Annacarty.