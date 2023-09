The last semi-final spot in the County Senior Camogie Championship is up for grabs this evening.

Last year’s intermediate county champions Borrisoleigh are at home to Burgess-Duharra.

The winners tonight will face Clonoulty Rossmore in the last four while Thurles Sarsfields go up against Drom – Inch

The action in Borrisoleigh tonight gets underway at 7.30pm.