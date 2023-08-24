Borris impressive in Senior camogie opener

Borrisoleigh made a successful start to life in senior championship camogie last weekend.

Last year’s intermediate champions began their campaign at the top tier with a 0-15 to 0-14 win over Cashel King Cormacs.

The North Tipp side were down by 8-points at half-time but surged to victory in the second half, outscoring Cashel 11 points to 2 in the second period.

Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane was impressed by Borris’ performance.

“I probably would have expected Cashel to win this seeing how close they ran Clonoulty last year in a county semi-final and they are just a bit further down the line than Borris I would have thought, Borris only winning the intermediate county final last year.

“A massive result for Borrisoleigh, their first game in the senior championship.

“Cashel I think will be disappointed because I suppose they were the better team in the first half but in fairness, Borrisoleigh are going to be a serious team in this year’s championship and they are off to a winning start.”