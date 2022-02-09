Ashbourne Cup finalists to be decided this evening

There’s plenty of Tipperary involvement in tonight’s semi-finals of the Ashbourne Cup.

The premiere competition in third level camogie will see both semi-finals take place in Piltown in Kilkenny.

First up at 6, DCU take on a UCC team including Laura Leenane from Shannon Rovers and Karin Blair from Cashel King Cormacs.

Then at 8pm, it’s Mary Immaculate against UCD.

In the Mary I ranks are Knockavilla’s Caoimhe McCarthy, Katie Grace of Burgess-Duharra and Cahir’s Roisin Howard.

The UCD panel includes four Tipp women – Avril Quirke from Clonoulty-Rossmore, Lorrha’s Clodagh McIntyre, Boherlahan-Dualla’s Sarah Delaney and Cashel’s Sorcha Ryan.

The final takes place at Waterford IT on Sunday.