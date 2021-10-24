Another busy day of club action in the Premier County

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill take on Moycarkey-Borris in the Tom Cusack Cup quarter at 12 noon in the Ragg today.

Killenaule and Cahir meet an hour later in their quarter-final while Aherlow and Moyne Templetuohy face off in New Inn at 3.30

Rockwell Rovers are already through to the semi-final thanks to their win over Arravale Rovers yesterday.

Grangemockler – Ballyneale face Clonoulty Rossmore in Cahir at 3.30 in the County Intermediate Football quarter finals

Brian Borus take on Cahir in the second of the Ladies Senior Football semi-finals at midday – awaiting the winners in the final are Aherlow who beat Moyle Rovers by 13 points to 1-9 yesterday.