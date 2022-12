After Minor was changed from U18 to U17 a number of years ago, a motion was passed at yesterday’s Tipperary GAA convention that could lead to the return of U18.

Motion 4 passed at the convention in the Dome in Thurles, calling for U14, U16, U18 and one further competition above U18 to be in place in Tipperary.

The motion will now go forward to next year’s GAA Congress.