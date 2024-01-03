AFLW star takes December Tipp FM sports award

The winner of the December Tipp FM Sports Star of the month has been announced.

AFLW star Orla O’Dwyer has been awarded the honour for her role in helping Brisbane Lions to their second ever AFLW title.

The Tipperary woman scored a goal in last month’s Grand Final as the Lions defeated the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

The former Tipperary dual star won the awarded, in association with the Talbot Hotel, ahead of other nominees from last month including darts player Dylan Slevin, ladies footballer Lauren Fitzpatrick and professional boxer Shauna O’Keeffe.

Voting is now open for the January winner and you can send your nominations to [email protected].