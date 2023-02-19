It’s full-time in the Dillon Quirke Challenge game between Tipp and Kilkenny

It’s fulltime in Semple Stadium for the the Dillon Quirke Challenge game between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The friendly game saw league rivalries put aside for the day as both teams linked up to raise funds for the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Kilkenny defeated Tipperary on final scoreline 4-20 to 25 points.

All proceeds from today’s senior hurling challenge will go towards the Dillion Quirke Foundation’s aim to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and save lives by screening every GAA club player from the age of 12 and up across Ireland.

To donate to the Dillon Quirke Foundation, please follow the link: https://www.dillonquirkefoundation.com/

To donate to the GoFundMe, please follow the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d4vp55-dillon-quirke-foundation