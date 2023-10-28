Four Tipperary players set to compete in AFLW playoffs

A number of Tipperary players are in the playoff positions as the AFLW regular season nears an end.

With next weekend marking the final round of games before the playoffs, four Tipperary players are on teams in the top 8th places.

Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy’s Geelong Cats currently sit in 8th place whilst Niamh Martin’s North Melbourne Kangaroos are in 3rd place.

Meanwhile, Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions sit in 4th place as the Tipp woman continues her successful career down under, where she recently amassed 50 appearances.

Mike Currane from AFLW Ireland says there’s plenty more to come from the 25-year-old:

“Orla’s a superstar across the whole game in AFLW not just the Irish players.

“She had her 50th game last weekend, that’s a massive milestone that’s celebrated in AFLW.

“She became only the 3rd (Irish) player ever to reach 50 games after Cora Staunton who has since retired and Sarah Rowe who reached that milestone the week before her.

“She’s won a premiership, she’s won an All-Australian, she’s reached 50 games, she’s still only 25, she’s a superstar in the game.

“An exciting future ahead still for Orla and she’s flying it again this season.”