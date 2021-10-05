Fixture details confirmed for this weekend’s county hurling knockout action

The fixture details have been confirmed for this weekend’s key games in the FBD Tipperary Club Hurling Championships.

The action begins on Friday night where Killenaule meet Loughmore-Castleiney in the Dan Breen Preliminary Quarter Finals, at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The Dan Breen Relegation semi-finals, see Éire Óg Annacarty meet Holycross-Ballycahill at 3pm on Saturday in Clonoulty, while Moycarkey-Borris take on Roscrea in Templemore at 2pm on Sunday.

On the O Riain Relegation semis, both games now throw in at 3pm on Saturday, with Lorrha facing Newport in Nenagh, and Burgess taking on Sean Treacys in Templederry.

This weekend also sees the Intermediate Preliminary Quarter Final take place, with Cappawhite facing Moneygall on Sunday at 2pm in Holycross.

And one of the Intermediate Relegation semis also takes place on Saturday, with Cahir hosting the meeting of Ballybacon-Grange and Arravale Rovers at 3pm.

The County Under 19A hurling final also takes place on Saturday, with St Mary’s facing Thurles Sarsfields at 2pm in Cashel.

Tipp FM will have live commentary on Friday from Semple Stadium for the Dan Breen Preliminary Quarter-Final.

Our broadcast will also include the Senior hurling/football and Intermediate football draws after that game, and then the new GAA club draws at 9.30pm