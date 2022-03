Five Tipperary players are in the running for All-Star awards tonight.

The deferred 2021 Camogie All-Star awards takes place later today at 8pm.

The Premier impressed in last year’s Camogie championship, losing at the semi-final stage.

Mary Ryan, Ereena Fryday, Orla O’Dwyer, Cáit Devane and Roisín Howard are all nominees for their performances in the blue and gold last year.