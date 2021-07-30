Five changes to Tipperary camogie side ahead of Wexford clash

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Wexford.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages however there is a prize for topping the group.

Should the Premier win or draw on Sunday, they will finish top of the group. This would put Tipp into a draw with the Group 2 & 3 winners, where two of the three teams would get drawn straight to a semi-final whilst the third team would play one of the three group-runners up in an All-Ireland quarter final.

Bill Mullaney has made five changes to the side that beat Limerick last week and the team lines out as follows:

Áine Slattery makes her first championship start of the season in goals and has a full-back line of Sarah Delaney, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman.

Karen Kennedy is at centre back ith Mairead Eviston and Aoife McGrath at either side of her whilst Grace O’Brien and Karin Blair form a new midfield partnership.

Roisin Howard starts at centre forward with Casey Hennessy and Orla O’Dwyer on the wings whilst the full-forward line consists of Emer Heffernan, Cait Devane and Nicole Walsh.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary squad vs Wexford:

The Tipperary intermediate camogie team are also in action this weekend.

Following last week’s 1-11 to 0-11 point loss to Kerry, Cian Treacy’s side welcome Laois to Drom on Saturday at 5pm.

Tipperary’s squad vs Laois:

ry

camogie