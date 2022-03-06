Fanning: Waterford will prove a ‘real test’ for Tipperary

Tipperary face a ‘real test’ in the National Hurling League this afternoon according to former Tipp hurler Declan Fanning.

Colm Bonnar’s side travel to Walsh Park to play Waterford at 1.45pm.

Fanning, who has previously coached Tipperary, says Liam Cahill’s side won’t be far away from winning an All-Ireland this year.

He says today’s game will be a really tough battle:

“I think there is a real test coming on Sunday.

“I know every game is a test and we got a good test last weekend as well but this will be a real test.

“I’d put Waterford up there in the top two or three going into the championship, they won’t be far away from winning an All-Ireland.

“That team, it’s probably the best panel Liam Cahill has had, this is his third year and it’s the strongest panel he would’ve had in that time.

“The Tipperary lads will know that and they’ll know that they are going to get a serious test.

“The pitch is tight down there so it’s going to be a really tough battle.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances in Clonmel.

Listen tp Declan Fanning preview the game below: