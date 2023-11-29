End of Harty Cup campaigns for Cashel Community School & Our Lady’s Templemore

It wasn’t to be for two Tipperary schools in the Dr Harty Cup today.

Both Cashel Community School and Our Lady’s Templemore were beaten at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

Cashel, who won last season’s competition, were beaten in Bansha by Charleville CBS on a final scoreline of 1-17 to 0-19.

In Fethard Town Park, Our Lady’s suffered a 3-21 to 3-17 defeat to John The Baptist Community School Hospital.

Today’s results leave just two Tipperary teams remaining in the last 8 in Nenagh CBS and Thurles CBS with the quarter-finals to take place in January.