Former Tipp hurler says game must eliminate ‘ball throwing virus’

Hurling must eliminate the ‘ball throwing virus’ in order to improve, according to former Tipperary hurler Conor O’Donovan who has been campaigning for rule changes around handpassing.

The Nenagh Éire Óg club man had his motion to transform the handpass rule passed at this year’s county board convention.

The motion seeks to eliminate the option from players to offload the ball with one hand, meaning the hurley or swapping hands would be necessary for players looking to play the ball on.

Conor says this potential rule change would be positive for hurling:

“To me, and I think to a lot of people, hurling is currently evolving negatively because of the ball-throwing virus.

“Eliminate ball throwing and the game of hurling will evolve positively.

“Everything else will involve the striking of the ball, either with the hurley or the other handpassing option, all of which involve a definite striking action of the hand.”