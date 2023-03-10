Dylan Slevin back in action this weekend

Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin is hoping he can improve on his good start to life on the PDC Tour.

The Borrisokane native began life as a professional in February and reached the fourth round of his first major at the UK Open last weekend.

Dylan is back in action this weekend, competing in the 5th and 6th players championship events of the year along with the latest round of Euro Tour qualifiers.

The 20-year-old is hoping for some success this weekend and has listed out his goals for the coming few months.

“Qualify for a Euro Tour is number one, that’s been a hard task to do.

“Getting to a final of a players championship would be good and if I won it it would be better.

“Getting to a final is my aim and qualifying for a Euro Tour on Monday so hopefully now this weekend will go well.”

