Drom survive late Clonoulty surge to capture five-in-a-row

Drom & Inch have landed an historic fifth consecutive county title, outgunning Clonoulty Rossmore for the fourth year in a row at the County Camogie Grounds in The Ragg this afternoon. The final score was Drom & Inch 2-09, Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-14.

Energised by two first-half goals, Drom pushed ahead further after the interval, but a late Clonoulty surge forced the reigning champions to dig deep. Ultimately, the West Tipp club felt just short in agonising circumcstances.

Many had anticipated this county final to be a tough, attritional contest, and so it proved, with Clonoulty fighting back during the latter stages courtesy of a barrage of late points. But Drom held firm, retaining their lead and rejoicing wildly at the final whistle. They now enter the record books alongside Burgess-Duharra, who also achieved the five-in-a-row during their golden period some years ago.

Drom will now progress on to the Munster Championship, where they’ll hope to scoop a second successive provincial title.