Drom secure Munster Final spot after dramatic tussle with De La Salle

Five-in-a-row winning Tipperary county champions Drom & Inch remain on course to retain their Munster senior championship crown. Matthew McGrath’s side narrowly defeated newly crowned Waterford county champions De La Salle in an absorbing semi-final contest in The Ragg this afternoon.

The sides were inseparable at the end of full-time, after De La Salle staged a remarkable second-half revival to reel in a half-time deficit of nine points. The full-time scoreline was Drom & Inch 0-11, De La Salle 1-08.

Both periods of extra-time delivered further drama, but it was the Tipp side which eventually emerged as winners, prevailing on a final scoreline of 1-13 to 1-11.