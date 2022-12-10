Drom-Inch take on Antrim in today’s All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final

Drom-Inch are 60 minutes away from an All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The four in a row winning Tipperary senior camogie champions take on Antrim’s Loughiel Shamrocks at 1pm today in the All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final.

Drom reached this stage of the 2020 competition but were beaten by Sarsfields of Galway and will be looking to go a further step today.

The match was due to take place in Ashbourne, Co. Meath but due to the weather conditions, the game has been moved to Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath.

Speaking ahead of the game, Drom’s Aoife McGrath knows the caliber of their Antrim opponents today:

“They’re not a team that we would have come up against before, what I do know is they’ll be a fast, physical side, well able to hurl.

“They’re after beating a Slaughtneil team that were going for I think seven in a row and have competed in and won All-Irelands over the past couple of years.

“They’ve been knocking on the door in Ulster the last couple of years so look, no doubt they will pose a massive challenge for us on Saturday.”

